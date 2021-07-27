ORIHUELA COSTA Local Police are using drone technology to maintain the control of people dumping pruned vegetation and other detritus throughout the municipality.

The waste from trimming palm trees and the like is starting to block many roads and paths in the area, and police are using modern technology to combat the problem.

WATCHING YOU: The drone squad of Orihuela Police

The dumping of such material on public roads is a breach of the Municipal Regulatory Ordinance regarding urban cleaning, sanitation and urban waste management.

An information campaign is also underway, with added surveillance and fines for those who violate the rules.

Councilor for Citizen Security, Antonio Sánchez, reminded citizens that: “A maximum of 1 cubic meter of pruning, with bagging and always prior notice to the cleaning service” is required.

Throughout this month, July 2021, the Local Police has filed fifty sanctions to residents for depositing their prunings in the street.

Sanchez continued: “What we want is to put an end to an unhealthy situation that generates a multitude of complaints from neighbors and tourists and that is a very widespread practice in our municipality, especially in urbanizations and residential areas.”

He finished by confirming that drones will continue to be used in the municipality for a few more weeks in order to increase effectiveness and control offenders.