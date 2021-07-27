ALICANTE firefighters rescue animals as part of their regular line of duty but got a very different call out on Monday afternoon(July 26) involving a parrot.

The colourful Macaw bird flew out of its home and found a precarious roof perch on the edge of a building on Calle Bilbao.

A Policia Local patrol got a call about the escaped parrot and called in two fire crews because getting onto the roof was difficult.

An extendable ladder was quickly hoisted up from a fire truck amid fears that the bird could fly off at any time.

The Macaw’s owner joined a fireman in the ladder hoist to make sure his pet stayed calm during the rescue.

The retrieval all went to plan with a happy ending in an operation that was certainly different from rescuing a cat stuck in a tree.

