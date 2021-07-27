ANDALUCIA’S vaccination programme has opened up to 18-year-olds.

As of today, Tuesday July 27, all 18 and 19-year-olds—those born in 2002 and 2003—resident in Andalucia, can apply for the COVID-19 jab.

Additionally, as of Thursday, July 29, those born in 2004 and 2005 (17 and 16-year-olds) will also be eligible for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Appointments can be requested from authorised groups according to the vaccines available.

They can be requested directly on the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) website via ClicSalud+, through the mobile app and the Salud Responde telephone number (955 54 50 60) and also at local health centres, preferably by telephone.

Immunisation for young adults will be carried out with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, of which 308,880 doses of Pfizer and 91,600 from Moderna are expected to be delivered to the region this week.

Andalucia continues to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated this summer by reducing potential barriers even further with more mass walk-in campaigns in all provinces for those who have yet to receive their initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Janssen vaccine is the one currently used in the walk-in campaigns, with the advantage that it’s a single-shot vaccine, with a very high effectiveness in preventing emerging variants such as Delta.

According to the latest date by the Junta, as of yesterday, July 26, the region has received a total of 9,712,680 doses, divided into 6,419,880 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, 1,011,000 from Moderna, 1,805,800 from AstraZeneca and 476,000 from Janssen, with 100% of the shots used.

Andalucia continues to lead the vaccination pace in Spain with 55% of the Andalucian population already immunised or in the process of being immunised in the next 10 days.

