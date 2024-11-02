Expat sets up group to give respite to hard-pressed Costa Blanca carers

A NEW group is offering much-needed free time and support for carers by looking after their patients in the Javea area of Alicante province.

The Take 5 Activity Club has been formed by Suzanne Riches who has been a registered general nurse for 18 years.

The club meets twice a week – on Tuesday and Thursday – at the Javea Bridge Club on Avenida de Paris.

Suzanne, hailing originally from Somerset, has worked closely with the elderly including several years of providing palliative care.

In the last five years, she has worked mainly with dementia sufferers.

With Suzanne having first-hand experience of seeing the hard work of carers, she hopes the new club will be a perfect place for their patients to visit- giving the carers some spare time for a few hours each week.

Suzanne said: “I have seen and worked with so many people, who are physically & mentally exhausted from being the sole carer for their loved one 24/7.”

“Carers often overlook their own health and well being and so my objective is to provide some free time each week to focus on themselves,” she added.

“They can use the time for so many simple things that are so often neglected, and it is hardly surprising that carers have told me they actually sleep all day when their loved one is with me!!”

She is a registered trainer in First Aid and Basic Life support, Health and Safety and has taken many courses which are mandatory in the UK for health and social workers.

Suzanne is fully licenced and approved to work in Spain plus she has full insurance cover for everybody in her care during their time at the Take 5 club.

The hours are every Tuesday and Thursday between 10am and 4pm.

Before joining Take 5 she will carry out a confidential assessment to ensure the club is suitable for a patient.

She be contacted via email suzanneriches62@yahoo.com