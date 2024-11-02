2 Nov, 2024
2 Nov, 2024 @ 12:08
Watch: Chilling moment firefighters in Spain row boats through flooded car parks in search of deadly DANA storm victims

THIS is the moment firefighters were filmed rowing boats through flooded car parks in Spain in search for victims of the deadly DANA storms.

The footage was shared by the local government of Castellon, a region of Valencia which saw some of the worst devastation this week.

More than 205 people have been killed by the storms which dropped up to 500ml of water per square metre, sparking deadly flash floods which washed away homes, bridges and hundreds of cars.

The Castellon firefighters wrote on X: “We continue to work as a support for @BombersValencia in the sector assigned from #PMA in the town of Catarroja, combining search and pumping tasks.

“The images we see give an idea of ??the magnitude of the emergency.”

Catarroja was one of the hardest hit towns and many people remain missing from there.

In La Torre (pictured in a tweet below), Valencia, police entered the garage of a building on Thursday to find seven corpses floating inside.

According to reports, the residents had run down to get into their cars during the worst of the rainfall in a bid to escape.

However they became trapped as the elevator stopped working and the garage doors were blocked by flood water.

The force of the water then broke the garage doors, on Calle Mariano Brull, filling up the space with water.

It was only when the water level began to drop on Thursday morning that the grisly discovery was made.

Among the deceased was local police officer Ruben Lima, with whom his family lost contact on Tuesday.

According to Las Provincias, his father had been looking for him for hours, although the man says that he had already lost hope of finding his son alive.

