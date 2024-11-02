2 Nov, 2024
2 Nov, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Albir with pool garage – € 525,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Albir with pool garage - € 525

Villa

Albir, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 525,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Albir with pool garage - € 525,000

Chalet in Albir available from now! Excellent location, from which you can access all services, go to the beach or to the Serra Gelada mountain on foot. Distributed on two floors and renovated in 2010, it has a nice living-dining room, a modern kitchen, three bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, two bathrooms and a toilet. It has a terrace at the top facing the sea and from which you can see the private pool. In addition, it has a garage, storage room and air conditioning. It has heating, but the boiler is missing. It is sold furnished, so this property has everything you need… See full property details

