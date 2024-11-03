Protests in Spain over new law that will allow companies to ‘seize’ land for solar power projects

LOCALS and landowners around Spain are set to protest against Government plans to allow utility companies to expropriate land for green megaprojects.

They are angry that the new Ley de Utilidad Publica has already announced over 1,000 areas that could see fields seized for wind or solar projects.

This is a computer-generated image of what Coin could look like if the megaprojects go ahead.

Photo: Asociacion Valle Natural Rio Grande

The territories have been deemed ‘available for public usage projects’, in an official BOE (Bulletin of the State) issued last week.

While many are nationwide, the bulk are in Andalucia, where over 800 megaprojects are set to be licensed over the next few years.

In Jaen, an incredible area of 9000 square kilometres – or 100 football pitches- of olive groves will be lost in the Lopera, Arjona and Marmolejo areas.

Meanwhile in Coin, near Malaga, some 10 million square metres of ‘solar estates’ are to be installed.

Protest group Asociacion Valle Rio Grande slammed the ruling, announcing an immediate appeal against taking healthy farmland for renewable energy projects.

“The worst thing is the law means the company doesn’t even have to tell the owner’s they are going to take their land,” spokesman Marisa Casal, told the Olive Press.

Casal has been avidly fighting against the Coin megaprojects

Photo: Metafora Visual

“It’s theft to steal someone’s private property for the benefit of foreign companies,” she continued.

“And worst of all, the electricity produced almost certainly won’t be staying in Spain.”

She insisted the ‘solar industrial estates’ are not as eco-friendly as promoted.

“They use lots of water, increase temperatures in already hot areas and can leak toxic chemicals into local irrigation systems,” she claimed.

There are projects planned all around the region, including many near the ancient Roman city of Acinipo, near Ronda.

Hundreds of hectares are set to be plastered in solar panels between there are Setenil de las Bodegas, while dozens of schemes are also planned near historic Jimena de la Frontera.

Both areas, famous for their nature and hiking, will be criss-crossed with new electricity lines and pylons.

Other areas effectively sacrificed to giant macro projects are around Granada, Antequera and inland from Manilva.

It is believed the process of forced expropriation will start on November 7.

Protests have been struck up all over Andalucia and beyond Photo: Platforma Campiña Norte

A protest group against the forced expropriation in Jaen, Platforma Campiña Norte, vowed to organise a string of protests over the coming months.

“We cannot allow our heritage and our way of life to be destroyed.

“We are facing the loss of thousands of olives, a vital source of work and wealth for our community.

“These solar megaplants projects not only threaten to uproot our olives, but also take our livelihood and future.”