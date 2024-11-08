Money laundering police chief accused of stashing away ‘several million’ euros at his home and office in Spain

A SENIOR Policia Nacional officer who investigates money launderers has been accused of hiding a stash of up to ‘several million’ euros.

The force’s Internal Affairs branch has arrested Oscar. G who heads the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit based in Madrid and who has been linked to a record cocaine seizure in southern Spain in October.

He is accused of having cash hidden in his home and his office, according to police sources.

The Chief Inspector allegedly stored some of the banknotes behind one of his house walls.

A fellow officer has also been detained and both have been denied bail.

The case is linked to the biggest cache of cocaine ever seized by the Policia Nacional last month in Algeciras.

A container with over 13,000 kilos of cocaine ended up being the second largest drugs seizure in Europe.

The National Court under judge Francisco de Jorge is running the investigation which was accelerated after the Algeciras operation.

13 other people have been jailed, who are mainly money launderers and drug traffickers, with more detentions not ruled out as the probe continues.

Sources told the El Pais newspaper that there are more people involved who are yet to be apprehended.

Internal Affairs and Udyco (a unit specialising in tracking down drug traffickers and organised crime gangs) had been investigating for some time, with a complaint filed to the National Court in June.

Judge de Jorge is looking into drug trafficking, bribery, money laundering, criminal organisation membership and failing to prosecute crimes.