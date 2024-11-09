9 Nov, 2024
9 Nov, 2024 @ 08:00
Spain’s Zara founder Amancio Ortega, 88, is wealthier than ever as he tops rich list yet again

AMANCIO Ortega who founded the Inditex fashion group with branded stores including Zara, has once again topped the list of the 100 richest Spaniards compiled by Forbes Spain.

Ortega has a cool €120.2 billion in the bank and his daughter Sandra is second in the list and is the richest Spanish woman with a mere €10.4 billion.

The man behind Inditex has been at the top of the ranking for 10 years, but he has never been so wealthy as his balance grew by 47% in the last year alone.

SANDRA ORTEGA

With his mind-boggling fortune, Amancio Ortega once again appears among the 10 largest net worth individuals in the world in ninth place, just behind the founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Rafael del Pino, from the infrastructure group Ferrovial, is third in the Spanish list with assets of €7.1 billion- up 20% since his company moved its headquarters from Spain to the Netherlands.

Overall, the 100 richest Spaniards have more than €250 billion, almost 28% more than a year ago, according to the Forbes Spain list.

Besides Sandra Ortega, there are three other women in the top 10.

They are the daughter of the founder of Ferrovial, María del Pino; the vice president of the Mercadona distribution group, Hortensia Herrero; and the president of Coca Cola Spain, Sol Daurella.

Julio Iglesias remains the richest singer in Spain with a fortune valued at €750 million and making it to 52 place.

In sport, tennis star Rafael Nadal has the most money with €310 million, but that still does not make him wealthy enough to get into the list of the 100 richest Spaniards.

By region, the Community of Madrid has the richest people in the country- totalling 30 in the list of the 100 largest- with an accumulated wealth of €41 billion.

Alex Trelinski

