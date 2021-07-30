AFTER a few days of truce, the terral wind will once again blow elevated temperatures into Malaga this weekend— with highs of 40C expected.

Following what seems to be a general weekend trend this July in Malaga, the terral wind will once again sweep through the capital of the Costa del Sol, leaving sizzling temperatures in its wake.

On this occasion the heat will not be as stifling as in the previous week, when mercury readings shot over 42C.

The maximum in the capital will be around 35C on Saturday, while the minimum will not exceed 24C.

This hot air will also be felt in the Guadalhorce Valley, in areas of the Costa del Sol, and in the Antequera region.

In these areas, the terral wind is expected to raise temperatures as of noon today, Friday July 30, with highs of 40C expected in towns such as Pizarra and Alora.

The coastal towns of Nerja, Fuengirola, Torrox Costa and Marbella will have milder temperatures.

In Malaga city, the warm wind will become more evident from Saturday, although it is not expected that temperatures will rise above 35 degrees.

After this new wave of intense heat at the weekend, a mass of cooler air will accompany the arrival of August with a drop in temperatures expected in the region.

According to weather agency AEMET, the highs forecast for Monday August 2, will barely reach 30C and lows could even fall below 20C.

