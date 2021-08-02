A YOUNG man has died after getting trapped in a charity clothes bank in Malaga.

The 22-year-old of Moroccan origin is thought to have suffocated after becoming stuck halfway into the container.

He had apparently stood on a chair before trying to reach through the ‘trap door’ to reach clothing inside.

The clothes bank had been installed by a charity for people to donate used items.

Emergency services called to the scene in the Arroyo de los Angeles district of Malaga, could do nothing to save the victim’s life.

The body has been taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.