A MAN who allegedly beat his expat wife to death got a suspicious neighbour to help load her body into his car, claiming he was taking the victim to hospital after she had a fall.

The alleged killer had been trying to put the body in his car when he was surprised by the neighbour, who helped him when given the bizarre explanation.

Instead of heading to the hospital he drove the corpse to a secluded spot and set it on fire.

But the neighbour had by then called the police having realized the body was cold and spotting a trail of blood.

Police then reviewed security camera footage and identified the man responsible and waited for his return to his Rincon de La Victoria (Malaga) home.

In the meantime the alleged killer – a 53-year-old Spaniard – had driven 40 kilometres to Maro where he dumped the body of his 36-year-old Russian wife in a secluded spot and set her on fire.

A passerby spotted the blaze and called police who extinguished the flames.

On his return to his house, the alleged killer was immediately arrested. Police found a blow torch on the front seat of the man’s car.

A post mortem examination will be carried out to find the cause of death.

