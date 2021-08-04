THE incidence rate of COVID-19 in Marbella and Estepona has now dropped below 1,000, which could result in the present curfew being lifted.

In Estepona, the rate now stands at 955 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with Marbella even lower at 900.

The two popular towns of the Costa del Sol have had a curfew lockdown in place between 2am and 7am for a week but with numbers dropping this could be lifted sooner than previously thought.

Lowering numbers could lead to the end of curfew (Credit Image: © Thiago Prudencio/DAX via ZUMA Wire)

The region’s health officials are due to meet again this Wednesday afternoon (August 4), to discuss the matter.

In Malaga province as a whole, rates are continuing to drop with an incidence rate of 805.

