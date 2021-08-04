REPORTS strongly suggest today(August 4) that Spain will be not be transferred to the ‘red’ list on tomorrow’s anticipated UK government ‘traffic-light’ travel system review.

The Times newspaper quotes a Whitehall source as saying that the 10-day mandatory hotel quarantine system could not cope with a flood of British holidaymakers returning from a ‘red-listed’ Spain.

Another factor is the falling number of COVID-19 cases in Spain.

Officials said that Spain would remain on the current amber list and not go on any amber plus watchlist that warns of a possible switch to red.

The source told The Times: “Spain won’t be going on the amber watchlist”.

“The only danger is it going red but that’s very unlikely.

“Cases are coming down and they haven’t got enough beds to quarantine everybody. So it’s not going to happen.”

The UK government earlier this week backtracked on introducing a new traffic-light category amidt concerns over confusion for holidaymakers.

It also pledged to make the system ‘simpler’.

