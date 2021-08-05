THERE may only be seven registered inhabitants in the small village of Ascaso, Huesca, but that hasn’t stopped it from putting on an annual film festival every summer for the last decade.

This August, the film festival returns from the 31 to September 4, and is set to be bigger than ever, as it celebrates its 10th birthday.

The film festival is back for its 10th year (Credit: Muestra de cine de Ascaso)

A hugely important event for the village, the film festival brings in around €100,000, and is a way of putting the small towns of Upper Aragon on the map.

The quaint village currently has no electricity in the houses but by the end of 2021 residents will finally be given power.

Miguel Cordero, one of the festival’s co-directors, said that without the film festival this wouldn’t have been possible, as it ‘gives a name’ to the seven-person village that has been ‘abandoned on many occasions by the public administration’.

During the festival, nine films will be shown: five feature films and four shorts.

The fun will kick-off on Tuesday 31, with an exhibition called: 10 years that changed Ascaso, including talks from authors about how the festival transformed the small village.

Shortly after, there will be a sound and light show, followed by the first film, A media coz, by Patricia Fernandez and Heidi Hassan.

The full schedule can be found here.

