MAXIMUM CAUTION has been advised ahead of the record-breaking heatwave due on the Costa Blanca in the next few days.

Orihuela’s Councillor for Civil Protection and Emergencies, Víctor Valverde, cited the high temperatures predicted until Monday, August 16, from the notice published by the Agency State of Meteorology (AEMET).

POTENTIAL EMERGENCIES: Víctor Valverde discussing the dangers

Maximum daytime temperatures are expected to exceed 40ºC (104ºF) and night temperatures won’t drop below 25°C (77°F).

Valverde warned today, August 11, “warm nights will make it almost impossible to fall asleep.”

He is also aware of the potential environmental damage caused by forest fires in Sierra de Orihuela, Sierra de Hurchillo and Dehesa de Campoamor.”

He reminded everyone of the importance of looking after the elderly, children and the sick.

Everyone should be well-hydrated, avoid too much sun in the middle of the day and practice sports in the early morning or late afternoon.

And with a stern warning to farmers, he said: “those who have land know that it is forbidden, right now, carry out agricultural burning, not even small stubble, or light barbecues.”

In the event of an emergency, contact 112.

