A STARRY cast of A-listers is set to arrive in Spain to shoot the new highly anticipated Wes Anderson movie.

Production is set to begin in September with Margot Robbie tipped to star alongside Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray in the new flick.

Anderson, 52, is best known for his hit movies The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr. Fox hasn’t made a movie Stateside since Moonrise Kingdom in 2012.

The beloved director has pledged to remain tightlipped about the project, saying he was ‘not ready to share any details’ about the new film.

Wes Anderson

Meanwhile longtime collaborator and muse Swinton has said despite the filming location, the new movie is ‘not about Spain’.

The project is believed to have originally planned to shoot in Rome, but moved to Spain earlier this year.

Sets resembling a desert landscape have been going up in Chinchón, a small town located southeast of Madrid, over the last two months.

