HOLIDAY discounts of up to 70% in the Valencian Community are available again this autumn for regional residents.

The Viatgem voucher scheme came in last October to boost domestic tourism that suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Valencian Community residents can apply for the vouchers to be used from September 15 through to December 31.

€5 million will be spent by the regional government on 12,500 new vouchers, as part of the scheme’s budget of €14.3 million.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said 75,000 people had already received discount vouchers since the initiative began ten months ago.

Holiday makers can save up to €600 but must stay for at least two nights in accommodation owned by participating scheme members.

Ximo Puig: “The vouchers have consolidated the recovery of the tourism sector and deseasonalised a key activity for the regional economy.”

The website for voucher applications is bonoviajecv.gva.es

Puig added that the summer tourist season had gone well.

He said that hotel bookings exceeded earlier expectations in some parts of the region with occupancy figures back to pre-pandemic levels in some areas.

READ MORE BENIDORM AND COSTA BLANCA HOTELS DOING WELL DESPITE VERY LOW UK BOOKINGS