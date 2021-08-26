A BRITISH holidaymaker and the waiter who served him are both being treated in hospital for stab wounds after a row broke out over the bill in a restaurant in Mallorca.

The fight occurred around 7.30pm on Wednesday evening on the terrace of the Don Denis restaurant in Can Picafort, a popular holiday destination in the northeast of the island, when the diner reportedly complained about his meal and refused to pay his bill.

After heated words between the diner, said to be in his mid-40s and the waiter who is around 60 years-old, according to local media reports, the fight turned nasty.

It is unclear who grabbed a knife first, but both are being treated for stab wounds. The holidaymaker has been admitted into the Son Espases hospital in the island’s capital Palma where he is being treated for injuries to his leg, stomach and arm.

The waiter suffered a deep cut to his hand and a pain in his leg, according to local media Cronica Balear and was taken to the local Hospital de Muro.

Both were taken to hospital in separate ambulances after being treated at the scene by paramedics.

?? Apuñalamiento en el puerto de Can Picafort entre el cliente de un restaurante de la zona. El @SAMU061IB está atendiendo en estos momentos a los 2 implicados @guardiacivil y Policía Local en el lugar @juliobastidag @CronicaBalear_ @UHmallorca pic.twitter.com/tuMJVde3dF — SucesosIB (@SucesosIB) August 25, 2021

A spokeswoman from the Policia Local in Santa Margalida confirmed to the Olive Press that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The Don Denis restaurant on the seafront of the Can Picafort Port is popular and has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor with 236 traveller reviews rating it as ‘Excellent’.

However, one recent review, posted just a week before the fight broke out, complained about the ‘shocking customer service’ and an outburst from their waiter.

“When questioning the bill at the end (just a couple of minor queries) the waiter serving us flew into an erupted fit of rage in front of our children and everybody in the entire restaurant when we had only questioned a few things!!” wrote Aimee H after her visit.

“I had to ask another member of staff for a manager as the waiter continued his outburst!!.. We have never encountered this kind of behaviour from anywhere we have been before, it was truly unbelievable!!”.

READ MORE: