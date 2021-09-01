A €250 million megayacht has arrived in Malaga port.

The megayacht Al Lusail, property of the Emir of Qatar, arrived at Malaga port yesterday afternoon, August 31, amazing those on the east jetty where it has berthed and is scheduled to stay until next Friday, September 3.

The luxurious 123-metre vessel, built in the German shipyard Lürssen Yachts in 2018 at a manufacturing cost of €250 million, is exactly one meter shorter than the yacht Katara, owned by the Emir’s father, purposely built slightly shorter out of respect.

Al Lusail’s curvilinear design was signed by the British studio H2 Yacht Design, and its interiors were designed by the firm March & White.

With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, this yacht, named after an island city located 15 kilometres from Doha (the Qatari capital), has four decks which can accommodate 36 guests in its 18 luxury suites.

It has a total of 56 crew members in 28 cabins and is powered by 2 MTU engines and can reach a top speed of 20 knots, with a cruise speed of 17 knots.

The boat, which is not available for yacht charter or listed for sale, completes its second visit to Malaga after having made its debut at dock number two in July 2018.

