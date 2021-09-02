THE regional health ministry on Spain’s Balearic Islands has reported 119 new positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, down 56 from the 75 recorded the day before.

In total there are 93 cases in Mallorca, 20 in Ibiza, four in Menorca and two in Formentera. Wednesday’s cases were, Mallorca 135, Ibiza 33, Minorca seven and Formentera zero.

Over the past 14-days, cases in the Balearics are down from 296.1 per 100,000 people to 280.0.

In Mallorca it is 268.5, down from 283.8, Menorca 194.5 from 201.8, Ibiza 404.4 from 426.8 and Formentera 260.4 from 327.6.

On hospital wards there are 109 Covid patients in Mallorca (down 18), 37 in Ibiza (down one) and six in Menorca (up one). In intensive care, Mallorca has 52 Covid patients (down three), Ibiza seven (no change) and Menorca one (down one).

Primary care in the Balearics is now monitoring 4,500 people, a decrease of 258; in Mallorca 3,325, a decrease of 168.

The number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 96,561 and the health ministry has reported four more deaths, increasing the total to 925.

