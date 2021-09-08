THE current cumulative incidence rate in Malaga province for COVID-19 stands at 140.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days—below the high risk alert level threshold, set between 150 and 250, which could see further COVID-19 restrictive measures relaxed.

This is the lowest cumulative incidence in three months, the last time the province registered such low levels was on June 2, with 140.0 cases.

The difference is that in June, the COVID-19 rate was on an upward trajectory—in fact, two days later the province was moved to high risk— and now the curve of the fifth wave shows a clear downward trend, and has done so for several weeks.

In fact, last week Malaga province moved from extreme risk (more than 250 cases) to high (between 150 and 250 cases), and now it has dropped to the medium risk threshold, set between 50 and 150.

These changes do not imply an automatic update of the measures applied to contain the pandemic, but the cumulative incidence continues to be one of the main parameters used by Junta to set or ease restrictions and is taken into account by the committee of experts and the Regional Ministry of Health at their regular meetings to analyse the epidemiological situation of each municipality,

At the moment, half of the Malaga health districts are at Alert Level 1 (Axarquia, Serrania de Ronda and La Vega de Antequera), which in theory permits them to enjoy the most relaxed restrictions of those currently foreseen in Andalucia.

The rest of the districts (Costa del Sol, Malaga and Guadalhorce) are still at Alert Level 2.

READ MORE: