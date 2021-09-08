GIBRALTAR residents have been urged to ‘act responsibly’ during celebrations for Gibraltar’s National Day for the second year running.

COVID measures mean the traditional street parties are suspended.

“It is up to every Gibraltarian to act responsibly during this day, in the best interest of Gibraltar, and so protect our families, friends and community”, said Prof John Cortes in a government statement.

People in Casemates Square, Gibraltar.

The government insists that gatherings of family and friends at beaches, swimming pools or other areas should be kept to small groups, with social distancing requirements adhered to.

Institutional celebrations will be online with a series of events broadcast on GBC TV running from 10am to 10.30pm on September 10.

This begins with various parties and performances at 10am, followed by the political rally made by local and visiting UK MPs and other dignitaries at 12.30pm.

The day-long festivities will culminate with a spectacular firework display launched from the pier in Gibraltar Harbour at 10pm.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during a speech in Casemates Square in Gibraltar

The Sea Procession will again form part of the celebrations taking place at 7.30pm today ( September 8).

Gibraltar’s new Director of Public Health, Helena Carter insisted: “Gibraltar needs to live with and beyond COVID, as it has not gone away’.

“Family or friends gatherings should be kept in small groups and social distancing requirements should be adhered to ”.

For those who plan to spend the day at the beach, the government has issued special guidelines.

“Beach goers wishing to set up in preparation for National Day will be allowed to do so on the preceding evening, that is, Thursday 9th September 2021 but not earlier”.

Moorish Castle with the National Day colours

The Government also reminded the public that we are not entirely over the pandemic yet, ‘With this in mind we would like to appeal to the community’s sense of civic consciousness’.

Last year’s festivities were also adapted in this way, and the event went just as well.

There was no party in Casemates Square, no live performances and a pre-recorded political rally but Gibraltarians are still encouraged to enjoy their special day.

The government has this message: “And so, safely and responsibly, enjoy National Day!”.

READ MORE