NEW coronavirus figures recorded another drop today(September 7) in the Valencian Community as hospitalisations fell below 300 patients for the first time since early July.

The regional health ministry said there were 358 new COVID-19 infections compared to 441 a week ago and 623 on August 24.

The regional breakdown has 200 cases in Alicante Province followed by Valencia Province on 121, and Castellon Province with just 37 infections.

The number of deaths announced today is 13, which is the same figure that was declared a week ago.

The pandemic death toll is now 7,716, up by 46 since August 31.

Hospital admissions in the Valencian Community have once again dropped on a week-to-week and daily basis.

There are now 297 hospitalisations, which is a big fall of 94 since last Tuesday.

The total has halved from 626 admissions a month ago, and is 24 lower than yesterday.

Equally encouraging is the drop in ICU patients which now stand at 75.

That’s a reduction of 18 on a week-to-week comparison and six fewer than Monday’s total.

