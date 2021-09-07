SOME dogs like nothing more than an old bone to chew on, others just want a pat on the head, but Gibraltar’s crime-fighting pup Lola deserves both after her latest success.
Lola is Gibraltar’s resident HMC Drug Detection Dog and on September 2 she was key in a drugs bust that led to an arrest on the Rock.
The dog and her talented nose sniffed out multiple slabs of cannabis resin concealed within the lining of a sofa.
Weighing in at 236 grams the drugs seized were valued at around £1,180.
Jake MacMichael, 19, was consequently arrested for drug-related offences and charged with possession with intent to deal drugs.
READ MORE:
- WATCH: Police dogs help smash cocaine and meth gang operating in Spain’s Mallorca
- Ministry of Internal Affairs awards two police dogs from Spain’s Malaga for exceptional devotion to duty
- Three police dogs rescued from the pound in Spain’s Mallorca