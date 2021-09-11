FIREFIGHTING authorities said conditions for battling the wildfire in the Sierra Bermeja above Estepona had improved as strong winds dropped overnight.

Buenos días. En #IFJubrique [ACTIVO – NIVEL 2], las condiciones han sido más favorables. Se ha trabajado en su flanco derecho, determinando e interviniendo ya en varias zonas de oportunidad. Esa labor será complementada con la incorporación de los primeros aéreos (17 aeronaves) pic.twitter.com/2cps1x4E04 — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 11, 2021

The battle to contain the flames continued on Saturday morning with more than 38 firefighting aircraft mobilized as well as 30 fire engines on the ground and more than 550 personnel.

? #IFJubrique, ACTIVO. Nivel 2 ??

Medios: Activados 38 medios aéreo, 30 vehículos pesados de extinción y movilizados más de 550 efectivos desde el inicio de la emergencia.



?? Entramos en el incendio. Duro trabajo el de todos en condiciones muy adversas para la extinción. pic.twitter.com/BdHAO685JZ — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 10, 2021

The wildfire which broke out on Wednesday evening has forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 people from their homes.

Authorities also ‘locked down’ two towns in the affected area warning residents in Genalguacil and Jubrique to stay inside because of the dangers from the huge thick cloud of smoke hanging over them.

On Friday afternoon, hours after emergency authorities upgraded the fire danger to Level 2, authorities warned that the blaze had created a “pyrocumulus”.

? La dirección de extinción del #IFJubrique ha ordenado la retirada de gran parte de los efectivos de tierra por la presencia de un pirocúmulo en la zona del incendio. pic.twitter.com/dFuin0dE7v — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 10, 2021

This is a thick cloud of smoke containing incandescent material which can cause a rain of burning embers.

By late Friday evening the cloud had dispersed and the lockdown lifted.

By Saturday morning the wind dropped with Andalucia’s regional president Juanma Mereno expressing hope that “weather conditions will bring a respite to those battling the fire for the fourth day”.

More than 5,000 hectares of forest area had been scorched with firefighters battling to contain a blaze with a perimeter of 41 km.

A day earlier Mereno vowed to hunt down the arsonists responsible for a blaze which claimed the life of firefighter Carlos Martínez Haro, 44, a father of two from Almeria.

‘If the fire was started deliberately, we will hunt down the killers,’ he said.

On Saturday morning some 41 watercarrying aircraft were being used to douse the flames.

? Los primeros medios aéreos ya se han incorporado a las labores de extinción del #IFJubrique. 41 aeronaves están movilizadas para combatir el incendio que está afectando Sierra Bermeja #Málaga. En el PMA la actividad no cesa. Toda #Andalucía está luchando contra este #IF pic.twitter.com/rVVkCdQ3lI — Carmen Crespo (@CarmenCrespoPP) September 11, 2021

The Olive Press captured the incredible work being done in the Sierra Bermeja in an exclusive video.