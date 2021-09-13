MORE than a thousand people have been allowed to return home after they were evacuated as a precaution when flames threatened to engulf properties.

Authorities have let a total of 1,054 return to their properties in Estepona (974) and Benahavis (80) after they were forced to flee as flames approached.

Of the residents allowed home with Estepona municipal limits, 750 are from Forest Hill and Abejeras Urbanisations.

The 80 residents of Benahavis live in the Montemayor Urbanisation.

But more than 1,600 people face another night in temporary accommodation after authorities deemed it still wasn’t safe to allow them back home.

By nightfall on Sunday (September 12) the number of people who had been told to leave their properties had risen to 2,670 people.

Those who were told it is still not safe to return to their properties are localited around Ronda, Algatocin, Cortes de la Frontera and Benarraba.

Official data confirms that 320 people have been evacuated in Jubrique, 300 of them from the town itself, in addition to the 16 from Charco Azul and the 4 from La Monarda.

In Genalguacil, 250 people have been told to leave their properties as well as 261 from Farajan, 263 from Alpandeire, 214 from Juzcar and 308 from Pujerra.

All the evacuations were ordered as a precaution in advance of the wildfire approaching and with the maximum security measures in place.

READ ALSO: