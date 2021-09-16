Car lovers from all over Malaga will be zooming up to Estepona for Premiers’s first ever annual classic car open day.

Vehicle repair specialist, Premier Bodyshops, has organised the open day event on Saturday, September 25 from 12 am–3 pm (possibly later) at their workshop on Calle Juan de Herrera 23, in Estepona’s Poligono industrial estate.

All classic car owners are invited to bring their cars from 10 am-11 am so they can be organised before the open day. Entry is free, while all visitors will be able to enjoy cold beers and tuck into a special BBQ.

Image: Premier Bodyshops

There will be plenty of the region’s top classic cars on show, many of which have been restored by Premier.

There will also be a raffle during the event with prizes such as a full car machine polish and wax from Premier Bodyshops to a photoshoot worth €100 from balance photography and many more…

All proceeds from food,drinks and the raffle will be donated to local animal charity ADANA (Association for the rights of abandoned animals) which was badly damaged in the recent Sierra Bermeja wildfire.

Image:Premier Bodyshops

The body shop, which was founded in 2009, offers a complete service from minor scratch repair to full restoration, to suit its clients needs.

It offers a wide variety of body repairs and mechanical repair services, as well as basic maintenance services and also offers a one of a kind personalized classic restoration service.

It has also produced some rare classic conversions such as the Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II four door convertible and are currently converting a Bentley MK VI from hardtop to two door convertible .

Image: Premier Bodyshops

The team, run by Aiden, have decades of experience across a wide range of models, so whether you own a newer car or a classic car they can help.

Get in touch via email to find out more. info@premierbodyshops.es.

Or visit – https://www.premierbodyshops.com

