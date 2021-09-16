ALMOST all of Andalucia’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions are to end from this Thursday, the Junta has confirmed.

Full capacity will be allowed cinemas, churches, theatres and sports venues in areas that are at health alert Level 1 from Thursday September 16. .

Social distancing will not be dropped in these settings as ‘personal distance and health and safety conditions’ must be maintained.

The number of people allowed at tables inside nightlife establishments will permit up to groups of eight.

And the wearing of face masks in public spaces will continue.

This will include schools, where all staff and children over the age of six must wear masks.

In children’s recreational establishments in Level 1 areas, two groups of users are allowed to play simultaneously, as long as they do not mix in the same area of the premises.

The capacity limit will also increased to 100% in outdoor spaces and 75% in closed spaces at health alert Level 1.

?? Este es el mapa de #Andalucía de niveles preventivos por distritos sanitarios.



? Toda #Andalucía pasa a nivel 1??



? Para información más detallada consulta la web

? https://t.co/YPARQvFhMx ?



Cuida de ti

Cuida de todos

Cuida de Andalucía ? pic.twitter.com/kr6Q6logH2 — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) September 15, 2021

The whole of Malaga province is currently at Level 1 except for the Costa del Sol health district, which is at Level 2 but is also predicted to drop to Level 1 today.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen markedly from the peak of the fifth wave, the infection rate in Andalucia the lowest it has been in 13months. The cumulative incidence rate for the region stands at 98.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

READ MORE: