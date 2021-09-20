AN EXPAT resident living in the area threatened by the Costa del Sol wildfire has launched a fundraiser for the family of Carlos Martínez Haro, the firefighter who lost his life while battling the Sierra Bermeja blaze.

Graham Pagden, a father of two, who lives in the Acedia Valley, felt extraordinary graitude to the firefighters who battled for six days to control the blaze that destroyed close to 10,000 hectares of woodland.

The fundraiser was created as a means for people to show gratitude and appreciation for Martinez Haro’s sacrifice and also to hopefully help ease the families suffering in a small way.

All the money that is raised will be going directly to his wife and two young girls, aged nine and six. By Monday morning more than €6000 had been already raised in just three days since starting the fundraising effort.

Explaining his reason for the fundraiser, Pagden told the Olive Press:”I’m not sure what sort of payout his family will get from the Spanish government but I don’t think it will be a lot, so we thought maybe this would be a way for us to show thanks and how much we appreciate what he did and also help hopefully ease the family’s suffering in a small way.”

Martinez Haro is also set to receive a Civil Merit posthumously, for the bravery he displayed during the wildfire.

People can donate to the fundraiser here

If in need of further information, contact Pagden at +34 673264164

