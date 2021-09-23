THE missing 15-year-old British girl has been located after disappearing for over three weeks in Mallorca.

The teenager, Emina Ilora Alice Winterbottom, was last seen on August 31, and reported missing to police by her parents when she failed to return to her home in Palma.

“She was found yesterday afternoon,” a Policia Nacional spokesperson confirmed to The Olive Press on Thursday morning. “But we cannot give more information because the investigation is being carried out by the UFAM group (family and women’s care units) and we are unable to provide details.”

An appeal for the girl went public on Wednesday but was ‘deactivated’ by SOS Desaparacidos on Thursday.

It’s believed Emina is originally from Manchester but moved to Mallorca with her family where she attended the £5,700-per-year Escola Global international school, according to her Facebook.

