THE Balearic government has vowed to make a more concerted effort to fight climate change.

This week, the minister for energy and climate change, Pep Malagrava, travelled to the Seaenergy conference in Nantes, France.

Here, he reaffirmed the Balearics commitment to the environment and set out to capture the attention of international entrepreneurs in hope that they would invest in renewable energy in the Balearic Islands.

Malagrava explained that although the Mediterranean Sea does does not have strong tides to create tidal energy, the archipelago does have strong winds, most predominately in Menorca.

“We have wind that blows constantly on the north coast of the island and the government of Spain has already indicated this to be a potential area to develop offshore wind energy,” said the minister.

He also pointed out that Menorca and Mallorca were connected by a submarine cable which not only allows electricity to be passed from one island to another, but also to be transferred to Ibiza and Formentera from the largest of the Balearic islands.

The minister also noted the Balearic commitment to the Climate Change Law which guarantees a reduction in energy consumption by 26% by 2030, as well as increasing renewable energies by 35% and producing 70% of the total energy consumed in the whole region by 2050.

He explained that over €450 million had been allocated from public funds and private investors for the creation of 60 state-of-the-art solar panel parks.

It comes as Mallorca is set to invest €54.6 million in five new electric trains as part of a green strategy for the island.

Each of the trains will be added to the current fleet of 19 trains with the aim of improving frequency between Palma, Sa Pobla and Manacor.

It is expected that the trains will be delivered by the end of 2023 and enter service by the middle of 2024.

