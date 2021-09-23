SPAIN and Belgium are the first two teams to qualify for the finals of the European Cricket Championship.

They topped Group A of the 10-overs-a-side competition being held at the Cartama Oval, near Malaga.

In total, 15 nations are battling it out to earn the chance to be crowned champions in finals week where six teams will play a round robin competition from October 4 to 8.

There are plenty of games to watch for enthusiasts, with games in Group B currently being played.

Defending champions Germany and an England XI will be in action next week in Group C.

In total, 100 matches will have been played in the European Cricket Network-organised competition.

For more details visit www.ecn.cricket

