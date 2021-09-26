KART Center Campillos, located in Malaga and inaugurated in 2005, has been selected to host the FIA-Karting World Championship, the biggest event in the sport.

The 2021 FIA Karting World Championship, featuring OK (new generation of Original Karts) and OK Junior categories (aimed at drivers aged between 12 and 14 years old), will take place in this totally retarmaced track in Malaga on the last weekend of October, 29-31.

The championships was originally scheduled to take place in Birigüi, Brazil, on December 2-5, but was cancelled due to the high incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Following the cancellation, three karting tracks in Spain were put forward as valid options to hold the World Championship; the ‘Lucas Guerrero International Kartodrome in Chiva’ in Valencia; the Zuera International Circuit in Zaragoza as well as Kart Center Campillos.

With more than 1580 metres in length and 120,000 square metres in area orientated to the leisure and the enjoyment of karting right in the centre of Andalucia, made Kart Center Campillos a strong contender.

The recent renewal of its CIK-FIA homologation, until November 2023, together with other factors, made the track (the largest in the region) the most accredited in Spain to host an event of such international scope and was selected by the FIA (International Automobile Federation) this Tuesday, September 21.

This will be the fourth time the world championship is held in Spain, the first time in Andalucia.

In an official statement, Martin Reuvers, owner of Kart Center Campillos said: “it is a great satisfaction for us to be chosen to hold the 2021 World Karting Championship at our facilities. This fact is the culmination of the work we have been developing over all these years, consisting of continuous improvements. It is a recognition of this work and, of course, a great pride for the team that make up Kart Center Campillos.”

