MALAGA’s all-year-round drive-in cinema will open its doors to the public on October 8.

The drive-in, located on 16,000 square metres of land on the Guadalhorce industrial estate, just 15 minutes from Malaga’s city centre, has a capacity for 250 vehicles and more than 250 deck chairs in front of a huge 250-square-metre screen, making it the second largest drive-in in Europe.

The new cultural space will open with the screening of the classic film, Grease and will also feature live concerts during the opening week, including a rockabilly show and Las Vegas Elvis weddings.

There will also be daytime events from 12 noon with children’s activations, music and food trucks.

The inaugural event, which will be held the day before the opening to the public, on October 7, will be attended by authorities and personalities from the cultural sector in Malaga.

Tickets for this first public screening are already available from €7.50 per person (children from 4 to 12 years €6 ) on the company’s website: www.autocines.com

There are family and food packages available and a VIP parking area that ensures the best views.

According to the organisers, the all-year-round drive-in will also hold events every weekend and public holiday called ‘Rita’s Brunch’ where users can enjoy a space on the site that has been reserved for food trucks and American-style Diners, in an attempt to recreate ‘the magic and attractiveness of the typical venues of the 1950s in the US.’

With a total estimated capacity of approximately 3,200 people, a children’s play area and a separate section for motorbikes, the Malaga Metrovacesa drive-in offers a new and safe leisure option in Malaga.

READ MORE: