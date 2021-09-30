3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Orgiva - € 345,000

Finca/Country House Orgiva, Granada 3 beds 2 baths € 345,000

A beautiful modern three bedroom country house with a pool, and land, located 4km east of Orgiva and reached by good asphalt road. Located in the area known as Tijola, which is essentially a linear village located on either side of the road running east from Orgiva to end at the gorge of the Poqueira river, the house has 160 m2 built and consists of three bedrooms, two of which have separate entrances from the outside, a large ensuite bathroom and shower room, a second shower room, and a spacious living room/dining room with open plan kitchen at one end. The living room opens onto a covered… See full property details