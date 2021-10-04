THREE Costa Blanca beaches were reopened for swimmers this Monday(October 4) after a police diver spotted a shark on Saturday.

A Policia Nacional officer was carrying out a routine dive in the waters off Teulada-Moraira when a blue shark swum over him.

The red flag was raised to ban bathing at the Portet, l’Ampolla, and Platgetes beaches as a precaution.

A search for the shark was launched without success.

Swimming was allowed again on the three beaches from this morning.

A blue shark cleared Benidorm’s Poniente beach in early August and washed up dead two days later at El Campello near Alicante.

READ MORE:- BENIDORM BLUE SHARK WASHES UP FURTHER DOWN THE COSTA BLANCA

European Cricket Championship

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.