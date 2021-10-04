THREE Costa Blanca beaches were reopened for swimmers this Monday(October 4) after a police diver spotted a shark on Saturday.

A Policia Nacional officer was carrying out a routine dive in the waters off Teulada-Moraira when a blue shark swum over him.

The red flag was raised to ban bathing at the Portet, l’Ampolla, and Platgetes beaches as a precaution.

A search for the shark was launched without success.

Swimming was allowed again on the three beaches from this morning.

A blue shark cleared Benidorm’s Poniente beach in early August and washed up dead two days later at El Campello near Alicante.

