MALAGA Airport has unveiled plans for improvements on the airfield and the terminal as part of a wider scheme of works aimed at reducing congestion and improving the flow of traffic on the airport’s road network.

Currently, Malaga Airport is the fourth busiest airport in Spain behind Madrid, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca and authorities say the €88.3million investment will help cement its importance to the Spanish economy.

The Airport Regulation Document (DORA II), has set out a roadmap for the Spanish airport operator Aena for the next five years, and following the major investment DORA predicts the capacity of Malaga Airport will rise from 27million to 30million passengers.

Construction will start shortly with the work expected to be completed by 2026.

The upgrade is part of one of the most significant injections of cash into Andalucia’s travel industry in over 10 years.

The next five years will see mass improvements across Andalucian airports as Aena will invest a total of €155.8 million from now until 2026.

In addition to the €88.3million allocated to Malaga Airport, Sevilla will see an investment of €37.1 million and Granada will receive €14.8 million.

Meanwhile €10.9 million has been put aside for Jerez, €3.6million will go to Almeria and lastly, Cordoba will be given a cash boost of €750,000.

The president and CEO of Aena Maurici Lucena said the investment ‘provides stability and will be the necessary boost to guarantee an environmentally sustainable recovery in the airline and tourism sectors.”

He added: “The great challenge of the sector for the next five years will be to recover the levels of air traffic prior to the pandemic and work together with the airlines to achieve that common objective.”

