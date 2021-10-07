MALLORCA will be hosting the prestigious LOS40 Music Awards 2021 where a whole host of international artists including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber Ariana Grande, Coldplay and The Weekend are up for nominations.

The glamorous awards ceremony dubbed ‘the biggest music party in the Spanish music industry’ is expected to take place at the Palma Velodrome on November 12.

Ed Sheeran is up for four awards including Best Artist/Group, Best Song, Best Music Video and Best Live Artist/Group after the release of his latest album Bad Habits.

Other international nominees include Lil Nas X, BTS, Dua Lipa, Imagine Dragons, Justin Bieber, Griff, 24kGoldn, The Weeknd, Maneskin, Sam Smith, Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Majestic, Swedish House Mafia, Riton x Nightcrawlers, Purple Disco Machine and David Guetta. Also in the running are Olivia Rodrigo and the Australian The Kid Laroi, two of the most popular emerging artists.

LOS40 Music Awards, formerly known as Premios 40 Principales, is an award show founded by radio station LOS40 in 2006 to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the worldwide station.

A spokesperson for LOS40 said: “After more than a year of pandemic, which has seriously affected the cultural and music sector, LOS40 wants to contribute and revive live music.

“On 12 November we will celebrate in style at the awards gala at the Velodrome in Palma de Mallorca, the biggest music party in the Spanish music industry.”

The LOS40 Music Awards 2021 nominees’ dinner hosted in Ibiza where nominated artists were revealed by Tony Aguilar, Cristina Regatero and Karin Herrero.

The event is supported by the Government of the Balearic Islands (GOIB) and the Balearic Islands Tourism Strategy Agency (AETIB).

READ ALSO: