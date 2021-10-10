BORIS Johnson is resting after the Conservative party conference on a sunshine break in Marbella with pregnant wife Carrie and their 17-month-old son, Wilf.

With the Commons still in recess for another week, the Prime Minister has taken the opportunity for a holiday in a private villa on the Costa del Sol.

He will be hoping – despite the ‘fuel crisis’ back in the UK – that he has better luck on this holiday than he has had on previous ones.

Boris and Carrie Johnson pictured earlier this year. Credit: Andy Parsons/Number 10

Johnson’s summer break in the UK’s West Country lasted a day before the government was overwhelmed by the Afghanistan withdrawal crisis. He was spotted at Taunton railway station dashing back to London as the Taliban took control of Kabul.

His last foreign holiday was on the Caribbean Island of Mustique in January 2020. That trip drew flak and led to a Commons standards investigation.

Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross had donated the use of a house as part of the £15,000 (€17,600) trip. The parliamentary watchdogs decided that the arrangements had been ‘ad hoc and informal and do not appear to have been fully explained to Mr Johnson at the outset’.

The previous summer a camping trip to the Scottish Highlands had to be curtailed for security reasons after his location was exposed by a national newspaper.

He also had to be rescued by his security detail when he was in danger of being swept out to sea while attempting to paddleboard.

