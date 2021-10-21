THE rampant sex drive of former King of Spain was considered such a state liability that he was injected with female hormones by the secret service.

This is the sensational claim made by an ex-police chief during a hearing in Madrid on Thursday.

Jose Manuel Villarejo, a former police commissioner at the centre of far reaching graft case told the court that secret agents “injected female hormones and testosterone blockers to control the monarch’s sex drive after it was categorised as a problem of state”.

Juan Carlos, who abdicated in June 2014 after a series of scandals, was a notorious womanizer and is rumoured to have had dozens of lovers throughout his reign.

Villarejo, who has been accused of illegal wire-tapping and working to discredit some of Spain’s most high-profile politicians, claimed he was tasked with disposing of medical records which would have proved the action which left the monarch “unable to do anything with a woman”.

The disgraced former monarch has been living in exile in Abu Dhabi since last year when an investigation was launched into his financial affairs amid allegations of money laundering and backhanders.

One recent book entitled ‘Juan Carlos: The King of 5,000 lovers’ by Amadeo Martinez Ingles claimed the king, now 83, was a sex addict who had slept with more than 2,000 women between 1976 and 1994.

King Juan Carlos and Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein at the Laureus Award 2006, Barcelona. Photo: Cordon Press

One of his last affairs came to public attention when it emerged that the King had broken his hip while on an elephant hunting trip with a companion identified as Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein (also known as Corinna Larsen), who is at the centre of claims she benefitted from a money laundering scam involving 60million donated to the King by the Saudis in return for contracts awarded to Spain.

She has since spoken out about the affair and is attempting to sue the disgraced monarch and Spain’s secret service for harassment.

