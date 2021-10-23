A WOMAN attacked with an axe in a domestic incident was rushed to hospital on the Costa del Sol with multiple injuries.

The victim was allegedly kicked, punched, and struck in the head with the back of the axe during the horror attack which took place at 8am on Saturday 16th in Fuengirola.

Officers raced to the scene after neighbours raised the alarm and the woman was found seriously injured on the bed before being taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital where she was treated for multiple injuries.

Police have arrested her husband, 40, on suspicion of attempted murder and gender-based violence.

Cops said the foreign-born man was in an obvious state of intoxication when they found him at the scene. He attempted to conceal himself from the police by hiding in the bathroom.

Inquiries are ongoing.

