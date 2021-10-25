2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in La Siesta - € 129,950

Townhouse La Siesta, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 129,950

Quality Stylish extended 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Stunning views on the edge of the Natural Park and Salt Lakes for sale in La Siesta close to Torrevieja. Access is via the pedestrian gate to the sun drenched tiled terrace ideal for al fresco dining. The open style living and dining area has a bright open aspect and leads to the modern kitchen including the wall mounted and floor standing units including white goods. From here is a modern fitted bathroom and spacious bedroom. Back up stairs leads to a large Master bedroom with en suite shower room, seating area with sliding Glass doors out to… See full property details