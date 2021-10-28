WORK on one of the biggest projects in Malaga—a new marina for megayachts in the city’s port— has commenced.

A stroll around Malaga port will reveal a huge crane positioned between quays one and two, proof of the work underway for the construction of the new superyacht marina in Malaga.

The large crane, positioned at the Guadiaro dock in the water space limited by piers one and two, has begun the dredging work of the future megayacht marina.

The underwater work consists of digging trenches at a depth of ten metres, which is the average depth in the work area and will see the extracted underwater sludge evacuated and dried out on land in the San Andres area.

The future docks, which are ready and waiting in the form of more than a hundred large blocks manufactured next to the pontoon, will be placed when the underwater work is completed, in approximately two weeks.

The marina will include additions such as in-slip waste pump out and management, vessel concierge and power for up to 2000 amps, and will feature all new amenities and infrastructure for the accommodation of yachts between 24 and 180-metres, making it one of the larger marina’s in Europe.

The full works of the new superyacht marina is expected to be completed in time for the first luxury yachts to dock from Easter next year.

