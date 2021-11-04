A powerful 5.7 earthquake has struck an eastern Indonesian island, the centre of the quake was about 10 kilometres beneath the sea.

A shallow undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, November 4. Early reports indicate there is no serious damage or casualties. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 65 kilometres (40 miles) off Amahai, a coastal village on Seram island in North Maluku province.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said the earthquake was unlikely to trigger a tsunami. With around 1 million inhabitants, North Maluku is one of Indonesia’s least populous provinces.

The last major earthquake was in January when a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on the Richter scale killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 in the province of West Sulawesi.