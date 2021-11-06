2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Manilva with pool - € 124,000

Apartment Manilva, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 124,000

A brand, ground floor new 2-bed apartment in Small Oasis. Please note that these photos are generic and of the show apartment. This apartment has mountain views. Small Oasis is a brand new residential complex of two and three-bedroom apartments located in Manilva, on the Costa del Sol. It is located in a peaceful and tranquil area and due to its elevated position, has fabulous sea and mountain views. The apartments are light and airy and come with a fully fitted kitchen. The communal area has a communal pool, gardens, and a BBQ area. The apartments are located in Manilva. They are a 5-minute… See full property details