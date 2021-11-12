COPS have raced to a busy Malaga motorway after a horror smash.

Emergency services were called to the crash in a tunnel on the A45 at around 6.10am on Friday, November 12.

Officers are now at the scene near Casabermeja. 

According to eyewitness reports, a lorry that was transporting parcels collided with a curb in the tunnel.

There were no other vehicles involved and no injuries reported.

Emergencies 112 warned on social media this morning: “Caution! The A-45 road is closed to traffic at #Casabermeja # Málaga in the direction of # Málaga due to the accident of a trailer in a tunnel at kilometer 127.” 

Significant delays are expected as all traffic has been diverted through Casabermeja. 

