COPS have raced to a busy Malaga motorway after a horror smash.
Emergency services were called to the crash in a tunnel on the A45 at around 6.10am on Friday, November 12.
Officers are now at the scene near Casabermeja.
According to eyewitness reports, a lorry that was transporting parcels collided with a curb in the tunnel.
There were no other vehicles involved and no injuries reported.
Emergencies 112 warned on social media this morning: “Caution! The A-45 road is closed to traffic at #Casabermeja # Málaga in the direction of # Málaga due to the accident of a trailer in a tunnel at kilometer 127.”
Significant delays are expected as all traffic has been diverted through Casabermeja.
READ MORE
Naked pedestrian mystery as horror crash kills Norwegian