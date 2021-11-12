2 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Balsicas - € 115,000

Terraced Villa Balsicas, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 115,000

Residential complex built around a 9-hole golf course, with future extension project to 18 holes. It is characterized primarily by being a resort designed for people who want to enjoy nature without giving up the city.. This one-floor model house has a constructed area of 73.37m2 with a living-dining room-kitchen semi-independent, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a semi-basement of 89.39m2, a solarium of 36.88m2 and a garden from 133m2.. It is a perfect place for golf lovers and also for anyone who enjoys the green spaces as places of leisure, beauty and tranquility. Its strategic location makes it… See full property details