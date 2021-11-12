Dozens of axed Renfe trains may not be restored under the planned post-pandemic timetable unveiled today.

The changes which take place from Friday, November will see some 36 trains a day be slashed from the schedule amid staffing issues.

The new schedules published by Renfe show that 32 services between Malaga and Fuengirola will be lost (16 in each direction) and two on the line to Alora (one in each direction).

The Cercanias service in Malaga will lose a total of 36 trains a day under the new timetable and it is unknown whether the services will resume.

Renfe says that the staffing problem will ease as more than 900 drivers are set to be trained across Spain in the coming months

The train operator has counted, from 1 January to 31 October this year, a total of 576 Cercanías trains cancelled in Malaga due to lack of drivers, mostly on the line between Malaga and Fuengirola, one of the most profitable in the country.

Here are the full list of culled trains below:

C1 line: Malaga – Fuengirola

8.50 am, 9.50 am, 10.30 am, 11.30 am, 12.10 pm, 1.10 pm, 1.50 pm, 2.50 pm, 3.30 pm, 4.30 pm, 5.10 pm, 6.10 pm, 6.50 pm, 7.50 pm, 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm

C1 line: Fuengirola – Malaga

9.40 am, 10.40 am, 11.20 am, 12.20 pm, 1 pm, 2pm, 2.40 pm, 3.40 pm, 4.20 pm, 5.20 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm, 7.40 pm, 8.40 pm, 9.20 pm and 10.20 pm

C2 line: Malaga – Alora

8.40 pm

C2 line: Alora – Malaga

9.55pm

