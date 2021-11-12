A BRITISH man on the Costa del Sol accused of sexually abusing a child is facing five years in jail.

The 59-year -old is alleged to have abused the 11-year-old girl at her family home in Estepona on 10 December 2017 while alone with her in the kitchen.

The court heard that the defendant was a friend of the girl’s parents, who are also British, and he took advantage of their friendship to spend time alone with their daughter.

It was during this time that he pounded and touched her inappropriately. The terrified youngster only managed to escape when she made the excuse of having to go and feed her pet.

The Prosecutor’s Office wants to see the accused caged for five years if found guilty and is calling for the compensation of €6,000 to be paid for the psychological harm caused to the victim.

